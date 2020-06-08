Kampot: Nearly 200 kg of fresh shrimps containing chemicals were seized by customs officials at the border gate of Prek Lek at 10:30 pm on 6 June 2020.

On the morning of June 7, the (*not so) fresh prawns were taken to a location just east of the International Border Gate and burned.

According to Ros Samath, deputy director of the Customs Office, the prawns were taken from transporters passing through the gate, and 12 cases weighing 192 kilograms were destroyed.

The deputy director said the prawns contained chemical and were burned to try to stop others shipping shoddy seafood.

He did not say where the prawns were headed, but it was generally known that the prawns were transported from Vietnam to Phnom Penh. In the past, other shrimp loads have also been caught and burned several times. KOHSANTEPHEAP