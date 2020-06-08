Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of 8 June 2020, an investigation into the torture, extortion and money laundering crimes inflicted by Chinese on Chinese from June 5, 2020 at 11 am, led to a total of four suspects arrested and victims rescued, according to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner.

According to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Bureau of Investigation, on June 5, 2020 at 11:00 am The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Criminal Police Office received a complaint from a 41-year-old named Tang XinJue, a Chinese national, that his friend, Wang WenXing, was attacked by a group of men. A group of Chinese nationals kidnapped the man and contacted his wife (in China) for a payment of 500,000 Yuan ($ 70,60) in exchange for his release. They threatened to kill the man if the ransom was not paid.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissariat, under the supervision of Lieutenant General Chuon Narin, the provincial police chief, cooperated with Criminal Police Department Force, Provincial Police Expert Force and Coordinated by the Prosecutor of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Prosecutor, to do a thorough and active search for the victims and catch the suspects.

At 22:30 on June 7, 2020, the combined force arrested two suspects, a Chinese male and female (EDIT: Chinese news says 2 males), in China along National Road, Kompong Speu Town. They were driving a Highlander and found in possession of one victim’s phone and two SIM cards.

Then, the provincial police and special police forces continued their search for the victim, who was found tied up in the forest in Stung Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province. On the afternoon of June 8, 2020, at 14:00, two other suspects hiding nearby.

The victim, Wang WenXing, is a 39-year-old Chinese national who was born in Hunan province, China, who has a business in Village 1, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville.

The four suspects are :

1. Wei ShunCheng, 27, Chinese, born in Shanxi, China.

2-year-old Teng JiaLiang, a Chinese male, native of Guang Xiu.

3- Song XiaLing, male 34-year-old Chinese, born in Anhui Province

4- Zhang YiBo, a 26-year-old Chinese national, native of Henan Province

KBN