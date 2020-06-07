Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has announced the discovery a new COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the man, 30, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus had traveled from France on a flight from South Korea to Cambodia. The man arrived in Phnom Penh on May 24, 2020 and was diagnosed on June 6.

It is believed he was self-isolating in Sen Sok and was tested 13 days after arriving by Institute Pasteur.

This is the 126th case found in Cambodia, with 123 cases cured and 3 people undergoing treatment. KBN