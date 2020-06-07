Phnom Penh: A Malaysian man died on June 6, 2020, at 8:30 am. SIVAM A/L RAMAN, was found at an address in Borey Peng Hout, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh belonging to LEXMIN PTY.LTD.

The deceased was a photographer, who lived in Siem Reap, who went to take photos in Kampot for LEXMIN PTY.LTD from 27 to 29 May. On May 29, at 7 pm, the man went to the company office in Borey Peng Hout for a week.



On June 4, he said that he felt unwell and asked for three days off. On June 6, he didn’t come down to breakfast as usual, and when workers knocked on his door there was no reply. After unlocking the room, he was found dead in his bed.

According to an examination by Dr. Norng Sovannaroth, he died of a heart attack. The body was taken to Stueng Meanchey pagoda.