Phnom Penh: A 66-year-old Danish national named as FRITZ HENRIK ​HEGNER was found dead on June 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm. The man, on a tourist visa, died of a drug overdose in an unnamed guesthouse, on street 172, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According a waitress, the man checked in on May 28, 2020, and usually came to eat and drink in the guesthouse before going out.



On June 5, at 9:30 pm, the man appeared drunk. A night shift manager told him to go to his room to sleep it off.



The next day the cleaner said she knocked at the door, but there was no reply. She took the key from the receptionist, unlocked the door and found the victim was lying naked on the floor. The matter was reported to the police.

After tests, it was concluded that cause of death was from a drug overdose (methamphetamine). The body was taken to Stueng Meanchey pagoda.

-Phnom Penh Police

