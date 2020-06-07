Phnom Penh: According to the Anti-Drug Department (10), at 20.40 on 05 June 2020, police in cooperation with the special forces of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and with the assistance of Deputy Prosecutor conducted an investigation and crackdown on drug distribution near the Australian Embassy on the way to Koh Pich in Tonle Bassac district. Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

4 suspects were arrested:

1- LEE SHAOFENG, 48 years old, Chinese (Taiwan).

2- HE YI RI, 56 year old, Chinese (Taiwan).

3- ZHANG JUN, 46, Chinese

4- CAI TAO Male, 45 years old, Chinese

5 large packets of ketamine weighing around 5 kg were seized.

Forces then proceeded to search a condo in Boeng Keng Kang 1,and found.



– Two large packages of ketamine weighing about 2 kilos.

– Chemicals and all kinds of chemical additives

– Chemistry equipment and chemicals. POST NEWS

UPDATE: Cambodia Police now say meth, heroin and MDMA were also seized. PHOTOS HERE