Cambodian Woman And Child Escape To Vietnam From China

Vietnam: The Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam has rescued a Cambodian woman and a small child who escaped from China into Vietnam illegally. The pair crossed over the border into the province of Kang Bang, located 370 km from Hanoi.

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Vietnam on June 7, 2020, that on June 6, 2020, after learning of a Khmer woman and baby running away from China illegally into Vietnam Bangkok, 370, the Cambodian Embassy resolved to receive and transport the mother and baby back to Cambodia from Hanoi by train. They will arrive in Cambodia on June 8, 2020. PPR

