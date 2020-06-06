Phnom Penh: On June 5, 2020, a Nigerian man named DESMOND IWUJI , 31 years old, and a Cambodian woman, named Nhek Sarat, 35 were sent by Phnom Penh Royal Gendarmerie to the municipal court for legal action. The suspects are accused of scamming a 47-year-old Cambodian woman through a social media account. Messages send over Facebook claimed to be from a man in the US, who offered to send the victim money to build a house.

Through a serious of tricks they asked the victim to pay up $8,500 in advance, but the victim sent only $3,500.

The suspects used an account under the (*very American) name of Shefeek Wilson, to contact the victim. After 3 months of conversation the victim was asked to send money by as a payment for documents to build a house, which would be returned later.

On May 25, 2020, the victim sent $500 to the suspects through Wing, supposedly for embassy documents, and later the same day, the victim sent $2,500. At 4 pm the same day, the suspects asked the woman to send $5,500 more, but she sent them only $500.

The woman was called and told to send more money, which she didn’t have and later became suspicious and filed a compliant with police.

The Royal Gendarmerie launched an investigation and arrested the suspects on June 2, 2020, and sent the pair of suspects to court on June 4 after questioning. POST NEWS