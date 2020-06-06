Phnom Penh: A man driving a NISSAN NAVARA hit a central divider, and ran away, leaving the car stranded.



The incident occurred at 2:00 pm on 6 June 2020, along Street 271 south of Preah Kossomak Hospital in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the scene, a man and a female passenger were in the NISSAN NAVARA , Phnom Penh 2BH-0100, traveling in a north-to-south direction at high speed.

The vehicle crashed into the concrete, causing serious damage, but luckily no injuries were reported. The owner of the vehicle immediately got out and fled, leaving the scene.

After the incident, the local authority came down and contacted the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Bureau, who are waiting for the owner to come to face legal action. NKD