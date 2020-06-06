Kandal: A premeditated murder occurred June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Prey Phat village, Chhlong commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.



Sar Chan, female, a 47 year-old factory worker was killed aftera man named as Nguon alias Dao, a 51-year-old construction worker from Oral district, Kampong Speu province set her on fire.



According to the story, the victim and the suspect had been in a relationship and had been living together as a couple since 2018.

Around a month ago the man became jealous and accused her of taking another lover.



The suspect asked the victim to be reconciled, but the victim refused. The night of the incident, while the victim was sleeping on a bed outside the house with her daughter, Chan Srey Nich, 19, the suspect poured 4 water bottles of gasoline (2 litres) over her and set fire to the bed before escaping. He left a note behind.



The victim ‘s daughter suddenly realized that her mother was on fire, shouted for help, and transported her to the Calmette Hospital, but at 11 pm the same day the victim died.

Police are now hunting the suspect. POST NEWS