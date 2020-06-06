Cambodia-Thailand border: Thai authorities cracked down on smuggling of counterfeit goods from Cambodia to Thai markets.

in Khlong Lech commune, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Thai and Khmer traders are suspected of smuggling goods across the border to the north of the international border gate, which remains closed.

On June 4, Thai police informed forces along the border to prevent the smuggling of illegal goods across Cambodia into Salt Market (Phsar Klaing Market), Khleng Leach Commune, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province.

Law enforcement patrols found three unknown men lugging large bags into a storage unit and moved to apprehend them.

Police officers then tried to arrest the three men, but they quickly crossed the border back into Cambodia. Counterfeir bags and purses were seized and taken to Aranyaprathet District Customs Office.

According to the above officials, they found and seized 1,675 counterfeit items with brands such as BAOBAO, MICHAEL KORS, PRADA, CHANEL, GUCCI and LOUIS VUITTON.

These products are suspected to have been manufactured or imported by Cambodian businessmen and stored in Poipet. Poipet authorities said on June 5 that bith Thailand and Cambodia had asked their officials, including border police officers and customs help cooperate to curb cross-border smuggling while closing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. RASMEI

Photo: Leak Smuggling Crossing Border Cards: Thai authorities seize branded women’s purse Market Hall (Photo: Victor)