Phnom Penh: On June 6, 2020, the Anti-Narcotics Unit cracked down on the “Sophea” condominium located on Street 352, Boeng Keng Kang I commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, where a Chinese man was used as a processing facility. Drug production.

According to a report from the local authority, the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Drug Enforcement (A10), in cooperation with several relevant authorities led by Deputy Prosecutor Kuch Kimlong, cracked down room B(?) on the second floor of the “Sophea” condominium and detained a 56-year-old Chinese man, HE YIRI, and confiscated several criminal items.

The suspect is currently being referred to the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Narcotics Unit (10) for control and follow-up procedures. The remainder of the evidence is being kept in the room while the investigation is continuing. NKD