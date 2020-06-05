Phnom Penh: A shocking incident occurred after a series of gunshots were fire in the city center by a group of youngsters.

Two groups of youths were riding motorcycles and shouted at one another, causing one young man to get angry, take out a pistol and fired it before fleeing.

The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on June 4, 2020 in front of Chaktomuk High School on Norodom Boulevard, in Cheung Daun Penh district. According to people, before the incident, a group of four ‘gangster youths’ (*which always translates as hippies) were riding two motorbikes along Norodom Boulevard in a southerly direction. Witnesses then said that both sides stopped and shouted something like, “Well, what about that?”.

Three of them immediately returned to the motorbikes, but a fourth began throwing rocks, causing another in the party to pull out a pistol and fire at least 3 shots. ,No one was injured, and he fled. After that, local police officers went down to the other side to investigate and retrieve three bullet casings. MCPN

UPDATE: Later reports confirm that three of the youths wee taken for interrogation, but the shooter is still at large. POSTNEWS