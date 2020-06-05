Crime FEATURED Latest 

Youth Fires Gun In Downtown Daun Penh

cne57 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: A shocking incident occurred after a series of gunshots were fire in the city center by a group of youngsters.

Two groups of youths were riding motorcycles and shouted at one another, causing one young man to get angry, take out a pistol and fired it before fleeing.

The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on June 4, 2020 in front of Chaktomuk High School on Norodom Boulevard, in Cheung Daun Penh district. According to people, before the incident, a group of four ‘gangster youths’ (*which always translates as hippies) were riding two motorbikes along Norodom Boulevard in a southerly direction. Witnesses then said that both sides stopped and shouted something like, “Well, what about that?”.

Three of them immediately returned to the motorbikes, but a fourth began throwing rocks, causing another in the party to pull out a pistol and fire at least 3 shots. ,No one was injured, and he fled. After that, local police officers went down to the other side to investigate and retrieve three bullet casings. MCPN

UPDATE: Later reports confirm that three of the youths wee taken for interrogation, but the shooter is still at large. POSTNEWS

You May Also Like

Another Flipping Prius

cne0

Laotians In Lightning Strike

cne0

Kampot Military History Part 3: Vietnamese And PRK

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *