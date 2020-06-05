PHNOM PENH: A foreign man was found lying dead on the ground floor stairs of a house on St. 13/110 corner, Daun Penh in the early hours of June 5, 2020 110

The unidentified man was described as Caucasian and in his 40s, wearing black shorts and no shirt.

According to sources at the scene, an upstairs resident came downstairs and saw the foreigner lying dead and reported to the local authority.

The source said the death of the foreigner was suspected of being a drug overdose which caused a heart attack.

After the incident, the competent authorities took the victim’s body to be kept at Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for him to be identified.

POST NEWS