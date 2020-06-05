Siem Reap: A British national who was working as an English teacher in Siem Reap has reportedly been jailed for 2.5 years, according to a source.

The 37 year old was arrested on May 20 over allegations of sexual misconduct with young girls who were living with him and his Khmer partner. In addition to the sentence, the man, believed to be Matthew Watkin, was ordered to pay 10,000,000 riel to the victims and 4,000,000 riel to the court.

There has so far been no confirmation from the court.