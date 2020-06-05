Takeo: On June 4, 2020, the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Narcotics Police Force cracked down and arrested two drug suspects along with about two kilos of drugs (*unspecified).

Then, cooperated with Takeo Provincial Police and with the coordination of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court prosecutor Soeun Monyroth and Takeo Provincial Prosecutor Chiv Chan Dara searched the suspects’ homes in 2 locations:

First, at Chhun Sompor’s house in Kampong Luong village, Angkor Borei commune, Angkor Borei district, Takeo province, police seized 2 weapons (gas guns) and some cannabis.

Secondly, at the rented room of Ken Chantry, a female in Ang Tampo village, Leap commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province, confiscated one security camera, three motorbike license plates and two motorbikes.

The suspect, Chun, is an officer in the Royal Gendarmerie of Takeo (who has the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in charge of drug offenses).

Currently, the suspects, along with the evidence, was taken by the Interior Ministry’s Anti-Narcotics Unit and taken to the Anti-Narcotics Department for legal proceedings. POST NEWS