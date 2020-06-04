Kompong Chhnang : 34 garment workers were seriously injured in a traffic accident on a truck carrying workers There were a total of 60 workers as the driver, who had just started driving, overtook the motorcycle on the highway.

The accident happened around 6:30 pm on June 3, 2020 on the National Highway. No. 5, Ou Salam Bridge between Kilometers 46 and 47 in Chamkar Svay Village, Buntheay Commune, Samaki Meanchey District Kampong Chhnang.

Local police at the scene said that a truck carrying the workers left the road. In total, 21 workers were injured, with 3 or 4 seriously hurt.

Samaki Meanchey district deputy police chief said by telephone on the morning of June 4, 2020 that the workers were returning from Horizon Outdoor Bags and Golden Apparel and Khai Neng Garment Factory in Samaki Meanchey district, Kampong Chhnang province. Before the accident, the truck was carrying a total of 60 people. The truck crashed because of heavy rain and the inexperienced driver had just learned to drive (*not clear if he had passed his test, or literally had just learned to drive).

Mr. Meas Sinath, Deputy Director of Kompong Chhnang Provincial Department of Labor and Vocational Training, said that as of 8 am on June 4, 34 were injured and 5 were seriously injured. Some were taken to Kompong Tralach referral hospital and 5 sent to Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh. KPT