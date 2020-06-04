Sihanoukville: There was a crackdown on the illicit trafficking of narcotics at point 9, village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, on June 3, 2020.

Feldman Suichito, a 30-year-old Indonesian man, was arrested.

39 packs of methamphetamine weighing 58.4g, 21 tablets of unknown substance, 17 tablets of another unknown substance, smoking paraphernalia and $ 165 USD, were among items seized in the raid.

The suspect is being detained by the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie Bureau of Narcotics Offices. AREY