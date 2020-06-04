Koh Kong: At a cost of about $ 200 million, Union Development Group, a Chinese company has built Dara Sakor Airport as part of a multi-billion-dollar tourist resort development project in Koh Kong province.

Scheduled for testing this year (originally slated for May, but slightly delayed, probably due to COVID-19), the international airport has a 3,200-meter long and 60-meter wide runway that would allow the Boeing 777 and Airbus A340 to land.

The airport could be fully operational by 2022/2023. (Story and pictures appeared in KPT)