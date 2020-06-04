PHNOM PENH

Phnom Penh: A wall collapsed at a construction site in Borei Russei Pagoda/ Prey Sar Pagoda in Dangkao district, Phnom Penh, at 1:10 pm on June 3, 2020. The owners allegedly tried to hide information, even from the local authorities, that 3 children had been killed. The information remained hidden until the bodies arrived in their hometown for a traditional funeral.

The bodies of the three children, siblings 7-year-old Chheng Nhe and 2-year-old Chheng Chamroeun and another child Meng Touch, a 3-year-old girl, were all from the same village of Samnay, Serei Sambath Commune, Preah Sdech District, Prey Veng Province. Their parents worked on the site.

It is reported that following the collapse of the wall, the three children were killed immediately. The location owner did not report to the authorities and the bodies were removed and quietly sent for funeral rites in the hometown. The three victims were brought to their hometown Prey Veng province this morning. POST NEWS