Banteay Meanchey: According to a post on social media, a woman was seriously injured by a snake bite and taken by a relative for treatment at Thmor Puok district hospital. The incident happened at 8 am on June 2, 2020 in Samrong Village, Svay Chek Commune, Svay Chek District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

The victim was identified as Yan, 39, in Samrong village, Svay Chek commune, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province, police said.



The source said that, before the incident, the victim had to clear cassava in her farm north of the village about 250 meters away, The snake (unidentified species) was hiding in the grass and bit her right foot. POST NEWS

Banteay Meanchey province has some of the highest recorded snake bites incidents in the country.