PHNOM PENH : A man was seriously injured after a debt of 20,000 riels ($5) was not repaid.

According to Lt. Col. Tep Bora, police chief of the Chbar Ampov II police station, the man was injured at 22:30 on June 1 in the village of Chaung Chan commune Chbar Ampov II, Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

The victim was identified only as a 25-year-old Vietnamese male, he said. The attacker has not been named, but it is reported he stabbed the victim with a knife after the debt was not settled.

The atacker escaped immediately, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, but the wound was so severe he was taken to be treated at the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Police say a mere 20,000 riel debt can be turned into a murder case, if the man dies of his wounds. The current condition of the victim is not known, but his wounds were life-threatening. KPT