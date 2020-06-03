Phnom Penh: A violent incident broke out at “Shiny Food & Pub”, Street 172, Village 11, Sangkat Phsar Thmey 3, Khan Daun Penh at 3:30 am, on 3 June 2020.

The victim was Tith Pheakroth, a 21-year-old male, who needed 10 stitches.

Before the incident, the victim and 5 friends came and sat down to drink in Shiny on Street 172, when a gang of around 10, who were sitting next to each other, smashed a glass over the victim’s head, and escaped. The victim was taken to a hospital and received 10 stitches.

After being treated, the victim came to file a complaint to the police at Phsar Thmei 3 police station to help find the perpetrators. AREY