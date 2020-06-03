Kampot: According to the Kampot Provincial Police, at 9:30 pm on June 2, 2020, forces cracked down on trafficking and drug use cases in Sovann Sakor village, Kampong Kandal district, Kampot town.

As a result, two suspects were arrested:

1. STEVE PLASSE, male, 41, Canadian (*and/or) French.

2. Minh Shely, a 35-year-old female (?), from Neak Leung village, Say Kor commune, Prey Veng district, Prey Veng province.

Four packs of drugs and smoking equipment were seized. Currently, law enforcement is building a case for court.