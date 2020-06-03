Crime FEATURED Latest 

Foreigner Caught With Drugs In Kampot

cne52 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampot: According to the Kampot Provincial Police, at 9:30 pm on June 2, 2020, forces cracked down on trafficking and drug use cases in Sovann Sakor village, Kampong Kandal district, Kampot town.

As a result, two suspects were arrested:
1. STEVE PLASSE, male, 41, Canadian (*and/or) French.
2. Minh Shely, a 35-year-old female (?), from Neak Leung village, Say Kor commune, Prey Veng district, Prey Veng province.

Four packs of drugs and smoking equipment were seized. Currently, law enforcement is building a case for court.

You May Also Like

Fugitive Hands Himself Rather Than Stay in Cambodia

cne0

Motorcycle Youths Trash VIP Lexus

cne1

Nigerians Without Visas Caught In Traffic Stop

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *