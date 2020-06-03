Sihanoukville: Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk provincial police chief, said the police have arrested suspects wanted for robbery since the night of March 10. Jia Hong’s boutique, located in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville was robbed by six suspects, who then escaped.

Through intensive research, the Police Criminal Police Expert Team has been able to identify suspects, and on May 29, 2020 at 23:00 arrested 4 suspects (1 Khmer, 3 Chinese) while they were driving in a PRIUS in Sangkat 4.

The four suspects were named as a Khmer, aged 20, from Sangkat Chbar Ampov II, Chbar Ampov 2, Phnom Penh (charged with robbery).

YUE MING WEI, 31 years old, Chinese businessman (charged with robbery).

LIU JIE, male, 31, Chinese casino manager (charged with attempted kidnapping)

ZENG WEI XING, 33, Chinese, (charged with attempted kidnapping)

Evidence taken included: a knife, a key, handcuffs, four cell phones, a Toyota PRIUS,.

After questioning the Cambodian man and ZENG WEI XING admitted that they were involved in the robbery on March 10, 2020, along with four other Chinese men, whom police are still searching for.

The four suspects also admitted that on May 29, 2020 at 23:00, they used the PRIUS to attempt to kidnap a Chinese woman, who owed a debt, but were arrested before they could carry out the action.

Sihanoukville Provincial Police’s Criminal Division of Police filed the case to the provincial court for legal action. THMEYLOAD