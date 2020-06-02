Phnom Penh: Anti-Narcotics Officers detained three suspects from Russia, Taiwan and Cambodia in Phnom Penh between May 27 – 28, 2020.

The case involved trafficking of drugs from Cambodia to Taiwan, and raids were carried out in 3 locations. First was in the village of Kokup Phos 1, Sangkat Toul Sangke, Khan Russey Keo, the second in front of the Cambodian Hotel, Sisowath Blvd, Srah Chak Commune, Daun Penh District and the third in Room 1222, Room 12, of Diamond One on Diamond Island, Sangkat Tonle Basac, Khan Chamkar Morn, with the following results:

The suspects were:

‘Hanna’ born aged 30, a Cambodian.

EGOR SERGIENKO, 34, a Russian national,

LU CHAO FENG, a 34 year-old from Taiwan.

1,357.85 grams of heroin, 1228.08 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) and other drug equipment were seized.

Currently, the suspects as well as the above evidence, have been sent the case to Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure.

POST NEWS

*This is the second major heroin bust reported today