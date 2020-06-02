Phnom Penh: A Pakistani man was injured at 9:10 pm on 1 June 2020, along the riverside park next to Sisowath Quay in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Daun Penh district.

Three days ago, the Pakistani victim was robbed of a mobile phone, but did not a complaint. On the night of the incident, the victim saw the suspect sitting in the riverbank. The foreigner attempted to restrain the suspect, who fought back with a blow to the head. Immediately, citizens at the scene on the scene tried to stop the violence, and the suspect tried to escape until authorities intervened.

Local authorities have sent the victim to the hospital for treatment of the injury, and will file a criminal complaint against the suspect. AREY