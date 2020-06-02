Kratie: On June 1, 2020, three suspects were arrested for allegedly illegally managing and exploiting gold resources at O’Shul village, Thnal village, Svay Chreah commune, Snoul district, Kratie province.

On the afternoon of June 2, 2020, the three suspects were arrested after authorities had already banned them on several occasions, with a contract being signed on May 20, 2020. They were given seven days to disband their operation.

Combined forces reached the spot and found they were still in business. They were detained and brought to the Kratie gendarmerie headquarters.

The first suspect was identified as Lach Kimheng, 57, second, Lach Kimheng, 47, and third Oeng Seng, 53, of Thnal Village, Svay Chreah Commune, Snoul District, Kratie Province.

All three suspects are being detained at the Kratie Provincial Justice Department for further legal action. AREY