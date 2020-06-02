Svay Rieng – Phnom Penh: On May 25, 2020, the Vietnamese border guard force in Long An province cracked down on trafficking of drugs and cross-border weapons at the border of Binh Hai – Prey Veng (Svay Rieng – Long An). One Vietnamese man was caught with a variety of drugs, weighing 20.8 kg and three pistols.

After receiving information from the Vietnamese side on May 26-28, 2020, the Expert Force of the Police Office of Svay Rieng Province cooperated with the Ministry of Interior’s Bureau of Anti-Narcotics Unit (10). The prosecutor of the Svay Rieng Provincial Court and the prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court conducted further investigation and arrested two suspects – 1, Ek Thirith, a Khmer man living in Prey Vil village, Kampong Ror commune, Kampong Riang district, Svay Rieng Province. Secondly Nguyen Van Sang (also known as Kimbo Garden), a Vietnamese male. The crackdown site in Borey Peng Huoth, Street 10, # 80 and 82, Group 1, Prek Leap Village, Prek Leap Commune, Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

Evidence seized included:

Heroin weighing 2.135,57 grams

XTC pills weighing 149.20 grams

MDMA powder weighing 7.32 grams

Ketamine weighing 10.91 grams

Nimethalpam tablets (?) weighing 152.46 grams

Caffeine powder weighing 213,95 grams

White powder, 61.23 grams (unspecified) )

Scales

An AK tyoe rifle, 25 rounds of ammunition and a GLOCK with 38 rounds o

2 cars (one branded mini minivan and one black 470 white pickup)

3 motorbikes

NKD