Siem Reap: Police in Siem Reap arrested a foreign male at 14:30, 1 June 2020.

RADU TRAIAN POPESCU, 39, a Romanian national was found to have no passport or visa. He arrived in the Kingdom of Cambodia in early January 2020 at the Phnom Penh International Airport. His passport is lost, he ran out of money and has been begging from Cambodians and expats in Siem Reap, sleeping at temples and in public places.

He was sent to Siem Reap eviction office to proceed. MCPN