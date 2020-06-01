Phnom Penh: (*This story has caused quite a stir across Khmer language news today, it seems ‘complicated’, so have read many different reports and have tried to piece together the details as best as possible).

At about 8 am on 01 June 2020, a man was injured after being attacked by a young girl with a meat cleaver. The incident occurred in Reaksmey Chumpouvon guesthouse, Village Prey Pring 2, Sangkat Chom Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Ros Phat, 58, a motorbike taxi driver, was wounded by a girl (*name redacted) aged 15 years old. The young girl arrived in Phnom Penh two days previously from Oral district, Kampong Speu province and was looking for work.

The story is that the motodop met the girl on the street, and, after finding out she needed work offered to help and gave her $ 20, and took her to the guesthouse.

The girl says she thought he was finding her a job, and went with him, but at the scene the man attempted to rape her (*or did rape her), so she took a knife she was carrying in her bag and struck out at the man.

The authorities were then alerted by the property owner.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital, the police took the girl for questioning.

Police are now investigating the case to determine whether the girl was assaulted and it is a case of self-defense, or whether the man was attacked for another reason. (A source)