Phnom Penh: The former Rock Entertainment Center has, according to reports, been returned to its original owners and almost 100% demolished.

The former nightspot, located along Monivong Boulevard in the Tonle Bassac district, Chamkar Mon, became notorious after Phnom Penh Municipal Police launched a massive crackdown on drugs on the 23rd February 2019.

Dozens of kilograms of drugs were found on the premises, and the club was closed. The former owner, tycoon Kith Thieng, was jailed for four years for drug distribution in March.

By May 31, 2020, the site was returned to its original owner. High fences have been erected, many items of machinery and trucks have been coming and going on the site. Security forces have guarded the property and banned anyone from taking photographs in the vicinity.

Within the enclosed fence, dozens of machines are demolishing the buildings and trucks are also busy transporting debris away.

Chamkar Morn district governor Theng Sothol said by phone on May 31 that the Rock Resort had been visited by the prosecutor’s office of Phnom Penh Municipal Court, who returned the site to its original owner.

The demolition is said to have started two or three weeks ago. (Photos-MCPN)