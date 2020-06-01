Phnom Penh : A suspect was arrested for being one of three people involved with stealing bottles of alcohol worth $1400 from a house in Kambol, Phnom Penh.

The suspect’ Theoun Chalerm male, 21 years old, a resident of village Lakes 1 Kurk hauled district , Phnom Penh.

The victim, Peng Kruy a 68-year- old businessman lives in Khan Daun Penh , Phnom Penh

4 bottles XO and 6 bottles of (*some sort of expensive liquor) worth a total of $1400 were stolen after the suspect and two other accomplices broke into the building from the roof.

It was not until May 31 , 2020, that the victim and his wife came out to the property to look at their farmland, opened the door to the room, found the roof broken and the drinks cabinet empty.

The victim appears to have known the suspect Theoun Chalerm and called him up to ask about the break-in. The suspect confessed and was detained by authorities. FAST NEWS