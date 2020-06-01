Siem Reap: Police from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection detained two brokers who help Cambodians cross illegally into Thailand, along with 19 passports.

Colonel Chea Heng, chief of Siem Reap’s anti-human trafficking and juvenile protection police, said the arrests were made on May 30, 2020 after questioning migrant workers attempting to cross the border.

The first arrested broker was 36 years old, and the other a man aged around 23. The two suspects were detained at the Siem Reap Provincial Court in Siem Reap provincial court.

He added that on May 29, 2020, authorities received 19 Cambodians who were attempting to cross into Thailand, including a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old. On May 30, 2020, police conducted interviews with all workers, 17 of them named the 2 men as the brokers.

The suspects confessed that they work for an employer Thailand, which recruited workers, promising them no need for a passport or work visa. They were paid around 3,000 baht from the boss ($95).

The suspects were due in court on May 31. All the workers are educated and returned home. RASMEI