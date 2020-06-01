Takeo: At 2:20 pm on May 31, 2020, the Bureau of Narcotics, along with local military police forces,cracked down on illegal drug trafficking in Kok Dong village, Pech Sor commune, Koh Andet district, arresting a suspect, 11-year-old Roeun Hout (*Khmer news often add a year onto ages, so he is possibly only 10).



45 packets of crystal meth weighing 30.42 grams were seized as evidence.

With the permission of the prosecutor, the juvenile suspect was escorted to a residential home and sent to the court for processing. POST NEWS