Ratanakiri: A couple forraging for wild mushrooms deep in the forest came a cross a small statue.

According to a report by Vansay district police, the couple live inPa Kalan commune, Vaun Sai District, and were named as Pang Tai, 45 and Sai Tai, 42, ethnic Laotians.

The couple have asked local authorities for advice on what to do with the statue (*it is unknown whether this is an ancient artifact or a modern replica). KPT

Preah Vihear: A statue of a holy cow ‘Preah Ko’ was found by villagers in the Preah Vihear’s Choam Ksan district, but was then stolen. Choam Ksan district police force, in collaboration with the village authorities, launched a search operation, and recovered the statue.

A resident, 32-year-old Khieu Cheat, stole the relic, but later returned the statue to the provincial authorities for heritage keeping. KBN