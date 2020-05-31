Phnom Penh: A man driving a Range Rover brand in a drunken state tried to eavade authorities at 11:30 pm along Mon Rithy Street, Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the sources, prior to the incident, the police in Sen Sok district were carrying out traffic stops on road 1986, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok. They tried to stop a Range Rover, license plate number 2P-6646, driven by a man intoxicated along Highway 1986, but the man did not stop the vehicle. Authorities caught up with the cra about 1km away on Street 1019/ the corner of Mong Rithy Road.

The source added that after the incident, the authorities clamped the front tire and the driver did not get out of the car and sat inside for almost one hour. Police in Sen Sok contacted the traffic police of Phnom Penh Commissioner. When the tow truck of Phnom Penh Land Traffic arrived at the scene, the man opened the door of the car and authorities arrested the man and sent him to traffic office of Phnom Penh, along with the car for legal settlement. POST NEWS