Battambang: According to the Police Department of Battambang Province, a fire was suspected to be covering up a murder scene in Thmor Kol district is being investigated by the police:



At 1:40 pm on the 30th. On May 31, 2020, a fire broke out in a residence in Group 12, Brasat Trang Village, Banng Trang Commune, Thmor Kol District, Battambang Province. The homeowner was named as Yei, male, 52 years old.

The police fire truck intervened immediately under the direction of Thmor Kol District Police Colonel.

After the fire was completely extinguished, two bodies were found in the residence

While the cops were intervening, the owner was not present. Due to the dead bodies in the fire, Lieutenant General Uch Sokhon, the Commissioner of Police of Battambang Province, ordered Lieutenant Colonel Lim Puthila, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Police Department, to conduct an investigation into the matter.

On May 31, 2020, Lieutenant Colonel Lim Puthila directed an examination of the dead bodies in the fire and determined that the two bodies were:

1. Kim Theoun, 52, the owner’s wife.

2. Kim Seavmey, an 18-year-old.



According to the examination results, the bodies of the two victims had head and neck injuries, which resulted in police evaluating and speculating that the fire occurred on the night of May 30, 2020, entering May 31, 2020, to cover up the murders.

Lieutenant Colonel Lim Puthillar had earlier stated that police are now actively searching for the name of Yai, a missing husband and father, who is the prime suspect in the case. POST NEWS