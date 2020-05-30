Kampot province: On May 29, 2020, at 4:00 pm, two Cambodian workers were killed at the Thai Boon Rong cement factory located in the commune of Dang Tong, Kampot province.

Two Khmer men working were crushed down by falling rocks blasted from the site.

According to reports of fellow workers, one worker’s body has been removed from under a large stone, while another worker’s body was still trapped.

Sochua, the vice president of the Cambodian Confederation of Construction and Forestry Workers, said he was working with the Kampot Provincial Department of Labor and Commissioner for an investigation into the accident. “The federation will push for a clear investigation into the worker’s accident so that the victims are properly compensated and justified,” he said.

Images of scene: AREY

*There was another fatal accident reported earlier this month.