Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kampot DJ’s With Ice, K, E’s And Guns

cne84 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampot: According to the Kampot Provincial Gendarmerie Command, at 1:20 pm on May 29, 2020, in Ta Dam Village, Sangkat Andoung Krom, Kampot City, the Provincial Bureau of Narcotics in collaboration with Kampot Municipal Base arrested 7 suspects


1 – Chan Kan Nar, 34 year old male, businessman, from Boeung Kak 2, Tuol Kork, Phnom Penh.
2 – Kim Meng Ty, a 19-year-old from Khan Chamkar Morn, Phnom Penh.
3 – Meas Rabbon Male, aged 15, a student, from Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.
4 – Thil Heng Heng Male, 20 years old, a farmer who lives in Angkng Village, Angngng Commune, Kravanh District, Pursat Province.
5 – Vann Chan Chet, an 27-year-old from Kampot town.
6 – Kim Kunthek, male, age 28, from Trapeang Thom commune, Kampot province.
7- Veng Hye, 23, Computer Repair Shop owner.

Captured exhibits include:
– 69 MDMA pills –
– 5 packs of methamphetamine (and ketamine?)
– DJ mixer- 1 silver laptop 
– 3 handguns and ammunition

– 1 cars – 04 phones – 100,000 riel and 10 $.

Currently, the suspects and evidence are being held by the Provincial Gendarmerie. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Great Duke (Formerly Intercontinental) Closes

cne0

Cambodia Starbucks Ends Plastic Straw Use

cne0

American Teacher Detained For SR Tuk Tuk Attack

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *