Kampot: According to the Kampot Provincial Gendarmerie Command, at 1:20 pm on May 29, 2020, in Ta Dam Village, Sangkat Andoung Krom, Kampot City, the Provincial Bureau of Narcotics in collaboration with Kampot Municipal Base arrested 7 suspects



1 – Chan Kan Nar, 34 year old male, businessman, from Boeung Kak 2, Tuol Kork, Phnom Penh.

2 – Kim Meng Ty, a 19-year-old from Khan Chamkar Morn, Phnom Penh.

3 – Meas Rabbon Male, aged 15, a student, from Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

4 – Thil Heng Heng Male, 20 years old, a farmer who lives in Angkng Village, Angngng Commune, Kravanh District, Pursat Province.

5 – Vann Chan Chet, an 27-year-old from Kampot town.

6 – Kim Kunthek, male, age 28, from Trapeang Thom commune, Kampot province.

7- Veng Hye, 23, Computer Repair Shop owner.

Captured exhibits include:

– 69 MDMA pills –

– 5 packs of methamphetamine (and ketamine?)

– DJ mixer- 1 silver laptop

– 3 handguns and ammunition

– 1 cars – 04 phones – 100,000 riel and 10 $.

Currently, the suspects and evidence are being held by the Provincial Gendarmerie. POST NEWS