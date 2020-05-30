PHNOM PENH: A very drunk woman driving at speed hit 3 Indian tuk tuks waiting on the street.

The incident happened at 8:10 pm on May 29, 2020, on Rd 1500 at the entrance of Borey Chipmong in Phnom Penh Thmey commune, Sen Sok district.

The woman was drunk driving a red CX-5 with a license plate number 2AX-1268 at high speed. The car vered to the right and hit an Indian tuk-tuk, a white Baja brand wearing a Prey Veng number 1P-6829 that was waiting on the side of the road. The car then collided with two more Indian tuk tuks which were parked on the sidewalk together.

One was almost completely damaged and another was slightly damaged, but luckily no one was injured.

The driver refused to get out of the car to solve the problem, and tried to get away from the scene, but was stopped by the tuk-tuk driver with local authorities arriving to intervene.

Shortly afterwards, a representative of the car driver came out to solve the problem on all three Indian scooters. Since the driver was drunk, local authorities arrested her and sent her to the Inspectorate of Police for alcohol levels testing.

After the incident, the competent authorities measured the scene and brought the three Indian tuk tuks to the traffic police office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, pending legal action. POST NEWS