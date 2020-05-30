FEATURED Health Latest 

Cambodia Peacekeeper Dies Of COVID In Mali

General Chhum Socheat, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, confirmed on May 30, 2020, that on May 29, 2020, a Cambodian blue helmet peacekeeper had died in hospital in Mali from a COVID-19 related infection.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the Cambodian soldier Sar Savy, held the rank of Major General. He also expressed his condolences to the family.

Recently, three Cambodian military personnel who were on a mission to Mali were infected with the new coronavirus, the rest of whom are recovering.

