Anti-Tank Mine Blows Up Tractor In Battambang

Battambang: A tractor driver was seriously injured after hitting a UXO at 10:30 am on May 30th in Anlong Bang Village, Khleang Meas Commune, Bavel District.

Bavel district inspector Sok Sarin said the 25-year-old tractor driver was hired to plow fields for Leun Leu, the owner of the land. The land had been worked on in previous years,

According to local officials, the tractor struck an anti-tank mine that had come nearer the surface following recent heavy rains.

