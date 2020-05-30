Crime FEATURED Latest 

6 Arrested For Drugs & Firearms Offenses

Police made a series of raids targeted suspects who had committed armed robberies and trafficked drugs between 26 May-May 29, 2020.

The six suspects are: Peng Pheun, 46, Hok Narin, Hean Prey, 18, Huy Sokha, 63, Chea Rann, 45 and Te Soe O, 52 years old.

2 K59 pistols, 3 vehicles (1 Indian tuk tuk and 2 Honda 125s), 5 phones and 5 large packets of drugs were seized.

After the arrests, the Criminal Police Department handed over the suspects and the above evidence to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for further action.

