Kandal: On May 28, 2020, at 21:30 a fire engulfed a house and a factory building in Toul Krang village, Krangovoy commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

Srun Borin, male, age 28, who worked as a guard in the factory was killed. His, wife Oeun Sokheang, 24, was seriously injured.

Kandal authorities received information that two workers were on guard duty in the factory, and the intervention force broke through the door to search. They found Oeun Sokheang (wife), who was rescued and continued to search, but found her husband dead in the bathroom.

At 22:20 hours, the Kandal Provincial Police fire truck arrived at the scene to completely control the situation and extinguish the fire by 23:50, using three fire trucks and 21 cubic meters of water.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Sa'ang district hospital. The victim's body was handed over to relatives for a traditional funeral.