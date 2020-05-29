Task Force CHARLIE 20 make arrest in Murder of 5yr old.

As a result of new information Task Force CHARLIE 20 was established in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior, CPU and Kompong Cham Police Command to re-investigate the alledged drowning of a 5yr old on the 10th of Feb 2019.

As a result of extensive inquiries and investigation a 19 year old male from Kompong Siem District has been arrested. A re-enactment of the murder was conducted this morning at about 9am. The suspect will be taken to Kompong Cham Court where he will be charged with Murder.

This has been an outstanding example of cooperation between agencies and a reminder that No death of a child will EVER go uninvestigated regardless of time. It was very rewarding to be able to give the family of the victim some answers and justice.

I will take this opportunity to thank everyone involved. – James McCabe, CPU