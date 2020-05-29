Kampot: Authorities have said that shrimp, which could have a harmful impact on the health of consumers, has been seized.

The crackdown was launched on the morning of May 29, 2020, after the official of the General Department of Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Prevention (Camcontrol) in collaboration with the police chief of Phnom Penh. 3 vehicles on National Highway 3 and 4 were stopped as they were carrying imported seafood into Phnom Penh for sale.



According to Bun Chamrein, Deputy Director General of CamControl, the banana shrimp has now been seized from traders who illegally import from Vietnam into Cambodia through the Kampot Prek Toal international checkpoint without a valid import permit.

After the removal, the professional officials prepared to submit the case for legal action.



It is feared some of the seafood may contain chemicals (*possibly formalin, but not specified). NKD