Pailin: Two men were injured in an explosion when an excavator struck a UXO at 4:40 pm on the 27th of May 2020, at the entrance to Chamkar Moun Resort, in the village of Boru Tbong, Sangkat Prasakka, Pailin City.

The men had been hired to clear farmland.

Following the incident, the provincial police chief led forces to inspect the scene, finding another explosive in the ground.

Both victims have been sent to a provincial hospital for treatment. A demining official (CMAC) said the remaining ordnance was a 75 mm shell.

KOHSANTEPHEAP