Phnom Penh: A Toyota V8 (Hilux?) crashed into a road divider at 12:30 am on May 28, 2020 on Monivong Blvd/Street 360, in Boeng Keng Kang 1, Khan 1 Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses at the scene, the pick-up, Phnom Penh 2AX 2543 license plate, was driven by a man suspected of being drunk along Monivong Road in a southbound direction.

After the incident, the owner of the vehicle escaped from the scene, leaving the car behind, which was later taken to the traffic police station in Phnom Penh.

