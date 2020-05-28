Phnom Penh: According to an infomercial in Rasmei Kampuchea, Royal Enfield motorcycles will soon open a sales branch in Phnom Penh.

First produced in 1901, Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in the world still in production, with the Bullet model enjoying the longest motorcycle production run of all time.

First produced in Reddich, Worcestershire in the English Midlands, the company moved to India, with all components made there from 1962.

Royal Enfield are sold in 600 exclusive stores and more than 45 locations in

major cities such as Milwaukee, London, Bogota, Medellin, Dubai, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Melbourne, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Manila, Sao Paulo, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

They will be available in Phnom Penh soon through a dealership partnership with TF Motors.